Two dead, one critical in Visakhapatnam gas leak; third case in Andhra in two months

At least two people were killed and four of them were taken ill after a Benzimidazole gas leak at a pharmaceutical manufacturing company at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning. This is the third gas leak causing deaths in Andhra Pradesh in the last two months.

As many as 30-35 people were working when the incident took place at Sainor Life Sciences inside Pharma City at Parwada. The gas leak occurred near a reactor where the six persons who were affected were working. While two of them died on the spot, four were rushed to the hospital with breathing difficulties.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the situation from District Collector Vinay Chand and directed to shut down the factory immediately as a precautionary measure.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R K Meena said one of the affected person is critical.

He added that the leak did not spread outside the spot and a probe is underway.

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and demanded that the state government provide the best medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

On May 7, styrene vapour leak from LG Polymers factory killed 10 persons while one person died after inhaling ammonia at SPY Agro Industry at Nandayala two days ago in Kurnool district.

