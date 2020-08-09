scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 09, 2020
At least 9 dead in major fire at coronavirus facility in Vijayawada hotel

According to unconfirmed reports, at least seven persons are feared dead and several others have been injured in the incident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2020 9:21:07 am
Vijayawada hotel fire, Vijayawada coronavirus hotel facility fire, Vijayawada fire, Vijayawada hotel fire death toll The fire at the Vijayawada hotel on Sunday. (ANI)

At least nine people have been killed in a major fire caused by a short circuit at a hotel which was being used as a coronavirus facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada in the early hours of Sunday. A private hospital had leased Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada to keep infected Covid patients.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an in-depth probe and directed authorities to take steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident.

A short circuit in an air-conditioner on the ground floor is what led to the fire in the hotel, police said.

At least patients panicked and rushed and jumped from the terrace as the flames spread to the upper floors. Two others were asphyxiated as thick fumes enveloped the hotel.

District Collector Imtiaz Ahmed said said the remaining patients have been shifted to nearby government hospitals.

The incident comes days after eight people were killed in a fire at a private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad. There were 49 patients in the 50-bed Shrey Hospital at the time, eight of them in the ICU, located on the fourth floor, which was completely charred.

