Andhra civic polls: Agents blocked from entering booths, says Jagan; YSRCP cadres intimidated voters, claims TDP

Amid a few incidents of clashes between ruling Telugu Desam Party members and YSRCP cadres, elections to 92 urban local bodies, comprising 13 municipal corporations and 73 municipalities and six nagar panchayats were held in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

In eight urban local bodies candidates have been elected unopposed.

On Sunday, YSRCP members alleged their agents were prevented from going inside the booths by TDP cadres.

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YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy protested outside the Returning Officer’s office in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, seeking intervention after officials refused to allow him inside. Jagan strongly objected to YSRCP polling agents being prevented from entering polling booths during the Pulivendula Municipal election.