After courting Singapore, Andhra Pradesh turns attention to UK for Amaravati collab

The Andhra Pradesh government, which had earlier courted the government of Singapore for development of Amaravati capital city, has now turned its attention to the UK. It has sought the UK’s help for long-term development of urban and rural infrastructure, and the possibility of securing financial assistance through UK Export Finance (UKEF).

“This collaboration will benefit infrastructure development not only in Amaravati but also across the state’s 123 municipalities and municipal corporations. The state government is focusing on the efficient development of essential infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, and solid and liquid waste management,’’ said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), P Narayana.

An agreement in this regard was signed on Tuesday between the Andhra Pradesh government and UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

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During the previous term of N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM, the Andhra government had partnered with London-based firm Foster + Partners in designing the Assembly, the High Court, and the Secretariat buildings within the Amaravati government complex. “Singapore will continue to support the development of Amaravati capital city. The agreement with the UK is long term with a number of objectives,’’ an official said.

Singapore had opted out of the capital city start-up plan in 2019 — the year Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost power in the state. Six years later, in 2025, the state signed an MoU with the south east Asian nation.

Narayana said that UK’s expertise and technical support will help develop Amaravati into a world-class, smart, and livable city. “There are infrastructure projects worth Rs 40,000 crore going on in the 123 municipalities, and collaboration with the UK will help in sustainable urban development, integrated urban mobility, (establishing) best practices, and implementation of modern technology to execute these projects,” he said. “The ultimate goals are to improve urban connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, control pollution, and provide better public transport facilities for the people,” MAUD Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar said.

This agreement places special emphasis on technology transfer and innovation, and cooperation will be fostered in areas such as Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, modern construction technologies, and Research & Development (R&D).

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The two governments will collaborate on aspects such as project planning, prioritisation, financial feasibility assessment, the formulation of investment-friendly business cases, project design, programme management, and implementation – all in accordance with international standards, Minister Narayana said.

Priority: Sustainable urban development

“UK expertise will be leveraged to transform the state’s cities into smart, livable urban centers with superior urban infrastructure. Priority will be given to sustainable urban development, environmental conservation, modern urban planning, and the creation of efficient infrastructure,” according to a MAUD official.

The initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of government agencies and promote knowledge exchange among experts by bringing the best expertise and practices along with technical know-how from various UK organisations to the state, said the official. The agreement weighs heavily on collaboration to make urban transport systems more efficient, the official said, adding cooperation will continue on aspects such as metro rail and bus systems, airport connectivity, pedestrian infrastructure, and data-driven transport planning.

The agreement also opens up opportunities for new financial models and investment mobilisation for infrastructure projects. Eligible projects can explore the possibility of securing financial assistance through UKEF, subject to specific financial criteria, due diligence, and UK content requirements, said the official.