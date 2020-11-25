Andhra Pradesh to set up 4 harbours, 25 aqua hubs to promote fishing

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to begin work on four fishing harbours and 25 aqua hubs to encourage fishing activity, provide livelihood and employment to fishermen and to prevent them from migrating to other states in search of work

The four harbours will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore at Juvvaladinne in Nellore district, Uppada in East Godavari district, Nizampatnam in Guntur district, and Machilipatnam in Krishna district. The aqua hubs, meanwhile, will be set up in each of the state’s 25 Parliamentary constituencies.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stones for the fishing harbours and aqua hubs virtually, and the construction work is scheduled to begin from December 15 after the bidding process is complete.

Jagan said that despite having the second-longest coastline in India, there is a large migration of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh to other states. He also noted that at times, fishermen from Andhra have been jailed in other countries — he pointed to the recent release of fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, who were working in Gujarat and were caught in Pakistani waters and subsequently jailed in that country.

State Fisheries Minister S Appalaraju said that the enhanced facilities will boost marine catch by over 3 lakh tonne and will provide direct and indirect employment to 50-80,000 people.

The state will invest around Rs 3,500 crore to develop the four harbours and aqua hubs. The government will also encourage aqua culture, fresh water fish farming, aqua product bazaars, and storage and marketing facilities. Four other fishing harbours are proposed to be developed at a later stage and they will cater to over 7 lakh fishermen in the state.

