Andhra Pradesh to give kids pneumonia vaccine

Two days after schools reopened across Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday decided to administer pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to children and test students with symptoms for Covid-19. Health department officials also reviewed Covid protocol in schools. The move comes as part of preparations for an anticipated third wave.

Deputy Chief Minister A Krishna Srinivas, who also holds the health portfolio, said the government is focusing on vaccinating school teachers and staff.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 17,218 active cases; the recovery rate was at 98.45 per cent while the overall positivity rate is 1.94 per cent. The positivity rate is less than three in 10 districts and ranges from 3 to 6 per cent in three districts. In anticipation of a third wave, oxygen plants will be set up in all private hospitals with more than 50 beds by September 10.