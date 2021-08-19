Andhra Pradesh to give kids pneumonia vaccine

August 19, 2021 2:13:56 am
Two days after schools reopened across Andhra Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday decided to administer pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to children and test students with symptoms for Covid-19. Health department officials also reviewed Covid protocol in schools. The move comes as part of preparations for an anticipated third wave.
Deputy Chief Minister A Krishna Srinivas, who also holds the health portfolio, said the government is focusing on vaccinating school teachers and staff.
Meanwhile, officials said there were 17,218 active cases; the recovery rate was at 98.45 per cent while the overall positivity rate is 1.94 per cent. The positivity rate is less than three in 10 districts and ranges from 3 to 6 per cent in three districts. In anticipation of a third wave, oxygen plants will be set up in all private hospitals with more than 50 beds by September 10.
