Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in Telangana cross 25,000; TDP chief terms govt test claims ‘sham’

Only a few commuters on a road near Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI/File photo)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise, with 1,831 fresh cases reported Monday, pushing the tally of infections to 25,733. The death toll has reached 306.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she has called the state Chief Secretary and a top Health department official to discuss the Covid situation. The governor also said she would interact with representatives of private hospitals on Covid management, and public grievances on availability of beds, billing and other aspects on Tuesday. The move comes against the backdrop of allegations that some private hospitals were seeking ‘exorbitant’ fees from coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus tally shot past the 20,000-mark on Monday as a record 1,322 cases were added in a day. This was the first time the fresh cases touched the four-digit mark in the state as the tally rose to 20,019, while seven deaths saw the toll mounting to 239. The number of active cases now stand at 10,860, with 8,920 patients discharged so far.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government’s claim of conducting one million COVID-19 tests is a “sham”, as test reports were generated without taking samples. He said the central government should immediately look into the matter.

For the last few days, India’s novel Coronavirus numbers are being powered mainly by the surge in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All four are now in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload in the country, and at the moment these the only four in the top 10 where the Coronavirus cases are growing at a rate faster than the national growth rate.