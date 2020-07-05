Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid spread in AP ‘manageable’, Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort opens tomorrow

scorecardresearch
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Updates: For the last few days, India's novel Coronavirus numbers are being powered mainly by the surge in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published: July 5, 2020 1:15:40 am
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count in the state to 20,462 and toll to 283. A state government bulletin said 11,537 people have been discharged so far, while 10,487 were under treatment. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 16,934 cases so far, including 206 deaths, with 765 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases may have shot up by a whopping 14,000 in just over a month in Andhra Pradesh, but the state government said the pandemic spread is at a “manageable” level right now.

For the last few days, India’s novel Coronavirus numbers are being powered mainly by the surge in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All the four are now in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload in the country, and at the moment these the only four in the top ten where the Coronavirus cases are growing at a rate faster than the national growth rate.

Hyderabad's Golconda Fort opens July 6 with curbs, guides hope tourists will return; Govt says Covid spread in AP "manageable"

'R naught', which indicates the scale of transmission of an infection in AP is now 1.2 to 1.3, indicating that the "numbers are under control." "It becomes uncontrollable if R naught crosses 2," Special Chief Secretary (Health), K S Jawahar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Telangana has ramped up testing facilities and is taking other measures to check the spread of COVID-19, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Saturday. Kumar said this in a video conference held by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

"Chief Secretary Shri Somesh Kumar IAS, informed that the state has ramped up testing facilities and working on enforcing surveillance in containment zones after the visit of the central team to the state," an official release said here.

Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort opens July 6 with curbs, guides hope tourists will return

The officials of ASI’s Hyderabad held several discussions Friday following instructions from the head office. One of their major concerns is whether the Golconda Fort falls under a containment zone demarcated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. However, after the GHMC gave a go-ahead, the ASI has decided to open the monument on July 6, Monday, but with certain curbs in place.

“We have decided to restrict the number of visitors to 2,000. The ticket counter will remain closed and entry will only by online booking via the ASI website. No eatables will be allowed inside and only packaged drinking water could be allowed in the canteen inside, for which only digital payments will be accepted,” M Naveen Kumar, Conservation Assistant in-charge of Golconda told indianexpress.com.

