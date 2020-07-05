Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid spread in AP ‘manageable’, Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort opens tomorrow

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count in the state to 20,462 and toll to 283. A state government bulletin said 11,537 people have been discharged so far, while 10,487 were under treatment. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 16,934 cases so far, including 206 deaths, with 765 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus cases may have shot up by a whopping 14,000 in just over a month in Andhra Pradesh, but the state government said the pandemic spread is at a “manageable” level right now.
For the last few days, India’s novel Coronavirus numbers are being powered mainly by the surge in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All the four are now in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload in the country, and at the moment these the only four in the top ten where the Coronavirus cases are growing at a rate faster than the national growth rate.