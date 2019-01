Andhra Pradesh: Teacher arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ 8-year-old

A 40-year-old government school teacher was taken into custody on Thursday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl student at in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

On Tuesday evening, the victim complained to her mother of physical pain and told her about the incident. Doctors in Nuzvid provided first aid to the girl and referred her to Vijayawada Hospital for further treatment.

The victim’s mother on Thursday lodged a complaint at the local police station, following which the accused was arrested. “The investigation is on,” police said.

Cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and SC and ST Atrocity Act have been registered against the accused.

“The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered,” said District Education Officer M V Rajya Lakshmi.