TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao among two shot dead by Naxals in Visakhapatnam

Two Telugu Desam party leaders, including Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, were intercepted and shot dead by a group of woman Maoists in Dumbriguda Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that Sunday afternoon, Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were riding on a motorcycle to attend a “Garmadarshini” in the interior village of Liptuputtu in Dumbriguda Mandal when they were accosted by a few Maoist leaders.

“Around 20 members from CPI Maoist attacked them at around 12 pm, they snatched the weapons from the PSOs, and later fired at them. Both died on the spot. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, we are trying to ascertain facts from the PSOs. As per preliminary information, 20 Maoists were there with weapons and there may be some more in the neighbouring vicinity who came along with the villagers,” Visakhapatnam DIG Srikanth was quoted as saying by ANI.

A shell casing recovered from the site of attack on TDP MLAs.

Police said that there appeared to be an argument during which the Maoist leaders asked Rao to stop the mining activity. “We are investigating what exactly happened but at one point, the Maoists opened fire indiscriminately against the duo. Eye-witnesses said that the most of the Maoists in the group were women,’’ said an official. The group was allegedly led by Andhra Odisha Border Secretary Ramakrishna.

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is currently flying to New York, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office spoke to Visakhapatnam district collector and superintendent of police seeking details of the incident, a CMO communique said. Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa and DGP (in charge) Harish Kumar Gupta rushed to the spot.

Rao, who was elected on a YSR Congress Party ticket had defected to Telugu Desam Party in 2016. Tribals under the banner of Girijana Sangham were protesting against him since several days for allegedly obtaining a mining licence in his brother-in-law’s name to quarry black stone in 3 hectares in Hukumpet Mandal. Rao had taken the lease in 2008 but tribals started protesting recently saying that it was affecting their livelihood.

