Andhra Pradesh: 9 students injured, 1 critical after bus falls into canal in Guntur

Police said the incident took place after the driver, who appeared to be drunk, lost control of the vehicle near a culvert in Mandada.

At least 10 students were injured Monday after their school bus fell into a dry canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, police said. One boy was taken to Guntur Government Hospital with severe injuries.

Police said the incident took place after the driver, who appeared to be drunk, lost control of the vehicle near a culvert in Mandada. The bus ultimately rolled down into the canal.

Since there was no water in the canal, locals, who arrived at the spot, managed to pull out the children.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

