Andhra Pradesh student raped, blackmailed with assault video; three arrested

Two youths were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping an engineering student in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district and filming the act two years ago, news agency PTI reported. A third person was held for reportedly using a copy of the video clip on his mobile phone to blackmail the victim’s family for money.

According to the police, P Krishna Vamsi and K Siva Reddy, both engineering students, allegedly committed the crime in 2016 at Agiripalli. The duo lured the girl to a room, raped her and filmed the entire act. They later reportedly forwarded the clip to their friend, D Praveen Kumar, police said, adding that the victim was known to Vamsi.

Fearing trouble at home, the victim did not share the incident with her parents until she realised that the video clip of the alleged rape was in circulation. The matter was then reported to the private college management last year, who summoned the two boys last year and let them off with a warning, asking them to delete the video clip from the mobile.

While the victim continued with her studies, her family soon started receiving calls from Praveen in recent days, who began demanding money. The victim’s father filed a complaint with police on Friday, following which the trio were arrested today, Nuzividu sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ch G V Prasad said.

While Vamsi and Reddy were preparing for competitive exams, Praveen was working as public relations in charge with a private firm, the SDPO said. “We have sent the girl for medical examination. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

