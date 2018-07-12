Andhra Pradesh: Six dead, two critical in gas leak at Gerdau steel factory

Relatives outside government hospital in Tadipatri. Relatives outside government hospital in Tadipatri.

At least six workers died after inhaling poisonous gas at the Gerdau Steel India Ltd plant at Tadiparti in Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh Thursday evening. The mishap occurred while a chamber was being tested after a two-week long maintenance work was done. Officials said the residue of carbon monoxide used in the maintenance work was inhaled by the workers. Two died on the spot while four others died at the Area Government Hospital. Two others, who are in a critical condition, are being taken to Anantapur Government Hospital.

“Two fell unconscious on the spot and died while four others died at the Area Government Hospital. The incident occurred at 5:30 pm in an underground chamber,” said Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna Reddy, who reached the spot first. Officials said three of the victims were electricians who were testing power connection to the chamber while other three were fabrication workers. Two others, who were working near the chamber, are in a critical condition. They are being moved to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Gerdau’s Indian steel plant has an installed capacity of 300,000 tons of special steel – long products per year, focused on automotive, defence, railways and related industries. Gerdau officials wearing gas masks were scouring the area to see if there were any other victims.

A tense situation prevails near the steel plant as hundreds of workers of Left parties and YSR Congress Party staged demonstrations demanding compensation for the families of the victims. “The TDP Government should ensure that a minimum of Rs 50 lakhs be paid to the kin of the victims and a government job should be given to one of the family member,” YSRCP leader Jitendra Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N Chinna Rajappa announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the victims’ families. “We will ensure that the families get full support from the government. Right now the focus is on rescue and relief,” Rajappa said. Police has registered a case of negligence against the management of Gerdau Steel India Ltd, DIG Prabhakar Rao said.

