Andhra Pradesh special status: TDP MPs meet Pawar, Yechury, Kanimozhi; seeks support for no-confidence motion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) has sought the support of all non-Congress and non-BJP parties for the no-confidence motion the party seeks to move against the NDA government over non-fulfilment of promise to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to leaders of all opposition parties, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought support against the “injustice” meted out to the state. He also accused the erstwhile UPA government with adopting a “unscientific process” for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana.

Naidu also accused the Modi government of failing to “respect BJP’s own manifesto” for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The TDP was part of the BJP-led NDA till March.

On Monday, several TDP MPs, led by party leader Thota Narsimhan, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury in Delhi and urged them to support its no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“Both Pawar and leaders of the left parties have said that they are with Andhra Pradesh on the issue and said they will support us in the Parliament…We have handed over our CM’s letter to them,” Narsimhan told The Indian Express.

Party sources said another group of TDP leaders, led by CM Ramesh, met DMK leader Kanimozhi in Chennai and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswami in Bengaluru. The party has also got in touch with the NDA constituents, including the Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and LJP. TDP leaders are also likely to meet the presidents and parliamentary party leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, DMK, AIADMK, JD(S), Samajwadi Party, BSP, JD(U), RJD, LJP, AIMIM, Kerala Congress, INLD, RLD and Sikkim Democratic Front, among others, sources said.

The no-confidence motions against the NDA government moved by the YSR Congress and the TDP separately during the Budget session of Parliament could not be taken up as vociferous protests in the House over various issues had led to repeated adjournments.

On Sunday, TDP Parliamentary Party leader YS Chowdary had met TRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao in Hyderabad. TDP leader claimed that the TRS has agreed to support the motion.

The state has been seeking special status on the grounds that it is at a disadvantage, especially because of the loss of capital Hyderabad to newly formed Telangana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App