Andhra Pradesh set to launch scheme for farmers, also include tenants

Landless and tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh are set to get monetary support from the government under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Under the scheme, set to be launched on October 15, 15.36 lakh tenant farmers will each receive Rs 12,500 per annum as farm investment support. “The YSR Congress Party Government has decided to include tenant farmers in Rythu Bharosa scheme as they are excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. All governments ignore and exclude landless tenant farmers, but we will provide farm investment support to them too,’’ state Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said.

The government will pay Rs 6,500 as farm investment support to 47.7 lakh farmers who own five acres or less but as these farmers are already included in the PM-Kisan scheme, they will each receive a total of Rs 12,500 per annum. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the scheme at Amaravati.

The YSRCP government had initially planned to give the farm investment support under YSR Rythu Bharosa separately, but later merged it with the PM-kisan scheme for the landowners.

The YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme is modelled on Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme under which landowners get Rs 10,000 per acre, but Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to include tenant farmers.

Explained Amid cash crunch, Jagan bid to reach out to farmers With the YSR Rythu Bharosa, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is looking to fulfil his election promise of providing monetary support to the farmers. It also consolidates his position as his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu was not perceived to have done much for farmers and the agriculture sector, and was also unable to fully implement the farm loan waiver he had announced before the 2014 elections. In spite of a cash crunch, Jagan has decided to go ahead with this scheme, hoping that the farming community will be on his side in the coming years.

“A total of 64.06 farmers in Andhra Pradesh, both landowners and tenants, are eligible for the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme,’’ the minister stated.

Agriculture department officials said that while one tranche of Rs 4,000 (from a total of Rs 6,000 per annum) has already been received by each landowner under the PM-Kisan scheme, the state government will release its assured amount of Rs 6,500 to each landowner/farmer from October 15 while the tenant farmers will get Rs 12,500 each in a single tranche starting October 15.

The state government has set aside Rs 8,750 crore for the scheme. The verification and registration of tenant farmers had started in June, immediately after YSRCP formed the government. The tenant farmers are being issued separate identity cards which must be renewed every year to claim the benefit.

The government will also bear the entire expense of crop insurance premiums for approximately 60 lakh farmers for which an allocation of Rs 2,163 crore has been announced.