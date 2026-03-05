Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 25,000 for second, third child as Chandrababu Naidu pushes ‘population boost’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will give Rs 25,000 to couples for having a second or third child — a move that comes months after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged people to have more children citing concerns over declining fertility, an ageing population and reduced parliamentary representation for South India.
Naidu told the Legislative Assembly that his population management plan would be a game changer to increase population.
“Currently, about 58% of families have only one child, around 2.17 lakh families have two children, and nearly 62 lakh families have three or more children,” he told the Assembly. “Around three lakh families have only one child instead of two, while another three lakh families have more than two children.”
Claiming that Andhra Pradesh’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) stands at 1.5 against the ideal 2.1 “to maintain demographic balance”, the chief minister said that as economies grow, birth rates tend to decline, which can create workforce shortages and long-term economic challenges.
Calling it a “major policy intervention”, Naidu said: “To address this, the government is proposing financial incentives for childbirth. Under the plan, parents who have a second child or more will receive Rs 25,000 at the time of delivery. Once, population was seen as a major problem and before 2004 we incentivised family planning. We even brought a law disqualifying those with more than two children from contesting local body elections. But today, there’s a need to amend the law to allow those with more than two children to contest. A nation is not just about its land, regions, towns or borders, it is about its people.”
The move comes amid concerns over the state’s ageing population, which has prompted a number of measures.
Last July, Naidu had said his government would launch a policy to encourage couples to have more children. Speaking at the Amaravati Summit on World Population Day, Naidu said the government would soon introduce a robust population growth policy.
Story continues below this ad
“People are our strength. Population is our strongest economic resource. The world is increasingly reliant on countries with large populations. Earlier, I promoted family planning but now I stress the need for population management. To avoid a human resource crisis in the future, the fertility rate in the state must rise. Joint families are disappearing. There’s growing concern about the declining population in South India. While Parliament seats may increase in the future, southern states could see reduced representation,” he said.
The speech came at a time when the south’s declining population sparked concerns of reduced representation in the next delimitation exercise.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More