Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 25,000 for second, third child as Chandrababu Naidu pushes ‘population boost’

Last July, Chandrababu Naidu had said his government would launch a policy to encourage couples to have more children.(File Photo)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will give Rs 25,000 to couples for having a second or third child — a move that comes months after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged people to have more children citing concerns over declining fertility, an ageing population and reduced parliamentary representation for South India.

Naidu told the Legislative Assembly that his population management plan would be a game changer to increase population.

“Currently, about 58% of families have only one child, around 2.17 lakh families have two children, and nearly 62 lakh families have three or more children,” he told the Assembly. “Around three lakh families have only one child instead of two, while another three lakh families have more than two children.”