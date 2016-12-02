P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh remarks upset P J Kurien

P J Kurien P J Kurien

Rajya Sabha saw an exchange Thursday between deputy chairman P J Kurien and Jairam Ramesh (Congress) who questioned his ruling last week pronouncing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill a money bill.

Speaking on whether the government was using the money bill route to bypass Rajya Sabha, Ramesh also made remarks, later expunged, against Leader of the House Arun Jaitley. Following Ramesh’s remarks on the Andhra bill, I&B Minister Venkaiah Naidu called these an insult to the chair. Kurien again expunged Ramesh’s remark. “[The] discussion should not be used as an excuse for criticising the ruling of the chair, nor should that be used to make an allegation against the Leader of the House,” he said.

Remarks by P Chidambaram, too, seemed to annoy Kurien. The Congress MP had supported Ramesh and urged the deputy chairman to review his ruling.

Last week, Kurien said the Andhra bill, providing for special status, is a money bill that can only be introduced in Lok Sabha.

