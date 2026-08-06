An SUV ran over her outside a mall. Hours later, Andhra medical student was declared brain dead

The two suspects, whom the police have yet to identify, appeared to be drunk and were upset after mall security did not allow them inside.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadAug 6, 2026 08:46 PM IST
While the two suspects have been arrested, they have yet to be identified, Prakash Nagar Police Station officer R. Bajilal said.While the two suspects have been arrested, they have yet to be identified, Prakash Nagar Police Station officer R. Bajilal said. (Representational image/File)
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A 24-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh has been declared brain dead after an SUV ran over her at a mall on Wednesday night.

The police said an SUV driven by two youngsters hit a two-wheeler that M Priyanka, a dermatology student at GSL Medical College, was riding near Rajahmundry’s AV Mall. While Priyanka was gravely injured, her companion, a radiology student at the same college, escaped with minor injuries.

While the two suspects have been arrested, they have yet to be identified, Prakash Nagar Police Station officer R. Bajilal said.

“After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV did not stop and ran over Priyanka. The SUV also hit Umesh, but he escaped with minor injuries. The girl was in critical care with severe head injuries and her family moved her to a private hospital in Hyderabad overnight, where she was declared brain dead,” Bajilal said.

The two suspects, whom the police have yet to identify, appeared to be drunk and were upset after mall security did not allow them inside. The police said they were considering adding culpable homicide to the charges against them.

“At the same time, the previous cinema show ended, and people were coming out of the parking lot. After exiting the mall gate, the SUV sped into the two-wheeler, knocking them down and running over Priyanka,” the officer said.

The incident has led to protests, with protesters demanding action.

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“It was her childhood dream to study medicine and become a doctor. She is a very lively and caring person. She didn’t deserve this. The family is demanding swift justice,” a family member said.

Officials said Priyanka was a first-year dermatology student at GSL Medical College and General Hospital and hailed from Rajahmundry. She was initially rushed to the same hospital where she was studying but was later moved to Hyderabad due to the nature of her injuries.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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