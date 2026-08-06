An SUV ran over her outside a mall. Hours later, Andhra medical student was declared brain dead

While the two suspects have been arrested, they have yet to be identified, Prakash Nagar Police Station officer R. Bajilal said. (Representational image/File)

A 24-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh has been declared brain dead after an SUV ran over her at a mall on Wednesday night.

The police said an SUV driven by two youngsters hit a two-wheeler that M Priyanka, a dermatology student at GSL Medical College, was riding near Rajahmundry’s AV Mall. While Priyanka was gravely injured, her companion, a radiology student at the same college, escaped with minor injuries.

While the two suspects have been arrested, they have yet to be identified, Prakash Nagar Police Station officer R. Bajilal said.

“After hitting the two-wheeler, the SUV did not stop and ran over Priyanka. The SUV also hit Umesh, but he escaped with minor injuries. The girl was in critical care with severe head injuries and her family moved her to a private hospital in Hyderabad overnight, where she was declared brain dead,” Bajilal said.