Sticks and stones as TDP and YSRCP cadre clash ahead of Andhra local body polls; MP claims bid to kill

Tensions over nomination filings led to clashes between workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party in Punganur town in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district ahead of local body polls, with stone pelting and vandalism reported.

YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy claimed his convoy came under attack from TDP workers armed with sticks, iron rods and stones. The MP, who was injured in the attack, was accompanying YSRCP candidates to file nominations for the local body elections.

One senior police officer claimed that there was a standoff when supporters of both parties reached the office where nominations were being filed at the same time and that attacks began.