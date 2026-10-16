Sticks and stones as TDP and YSRCP cadre clash ahead of Andhra local body polls; MP claims bid to kill

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Standoff began when two parties came face-to-face while filing nominations. YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy's vehicle allegedly came under attack.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party convoy gets attacked while party candidates were on their way to file nominations for the local body elections at Punganur, in Annamayya on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party convoy gets attacked while party candidates were on their way to file nominations for the local body elections at Punganur, in Annamayya on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)
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Tensions over nomination filings led to clashes between workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party in Punganur town in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district ahead of local body polls, with stone pelting and vandalism reported.

YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader and Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy claimed his convoy came under attack from TDP workers armed with sticks, iron rods and stones. The MP, who was injured in the attack, was accompanying YSRCP candidates to file nominations for the local body elections.

One senior police officer claimed that there was a standoff when supporters of both parties reached the office where nominations were being filed at the same time and that attacks began.

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Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and tried to stop candidates from reaching the nomination centre. Vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised, the party said, adding that police personnel present at the scene “failed to stop the attackers or protect the candidates”. YSRCP General Secretary Gadikota Sreekanth Reddy said: “It was an attempt to murder.”

Police, however, claimed that supporters of TDP and YSRCP candidates came face to face and attacked each other, and that the police quickly moved in to restore order.

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The YSRCP accused the TDP government of allowing its workers to use violence to silence opposition candidates and disrupt the election process.

The party has demanded that the State Election Commission intervene immediately, direct the police to register criminal cases and arrest those responsible, and take action against officers who failed to prevent the attack. It also sought protection for candidates and their proposers, and arrangements for all affected candidates to file their nominations safely and without obstruction.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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