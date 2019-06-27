Andhra Pradesh: Praja Vedika razed, Chandrababu Naidu’s bungalow likely target next

The Praja Vedika built by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was demolished on Wednesday evening. AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials removed the remaining furniture and reusable things, and bulldozers worked throughout the day to bring down the structure.

YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri, A Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been complaining against illegal constructions along the Krishna river, said that the building stood on agriculture land which was forcibly acquired by the TDP government. “The land originally belonged to two farmers-Nagaiah Rao and Sambasiva Rao. They were threatened with false cases and harassed until they gave the land under land-pooling scheme. This entire operation was done under the guidance of then Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that all such structures built in blatant violation of norms will be pulled down. He has set an example by pulling down this structure built by Naidu,” Reddy said.

Sources in YSRCP said that the government will now put pressure on Naidu to vacate his bungalow, Lingamaneni Guesthouse, adjacent to the Praja Vedika. The guesthouse belongs to an infrastructure company which was leased as Naidu’s official residence. The guesthouse was also allegedly built in violation of River Conservation Act and maybe Jagan’s next target.

Naidu who returned from abroad on late Tuesday night met some of his MLAs and senior party leaders at his residence on Wednesday morning. “The former chief minister condemned the demolition and said it was political vendetta. He also said he may have to look for alternative accommodation. Some TDP supporters have offered their land to Naidu if he wants to build his house in Amaravati region but he refused. He is exploring other options. All leaders suggested Naidu to vacate the bungalow before the YSRCP government humiliates him further by giving an eviction notice,” a TDP leader said. TDP leaders and Naidu’s supporters were scouting for alternative guesthouses and bungalows at safer locations.