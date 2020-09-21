Andhra Pradesh Police Seva App offers 87 services including filing of complaints, detection of fake news

A receipt is generated after lodging the complaint and the same can be used to track the status of the complaint without going to the police station.

To bridge the gap between police and public, and drive out the fear or stigma associated with visiting police stations, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched a mobile app that brings 87 services at the doorstep.

The AP Police Seva App, launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, would enable registration of complaints online and monitor the follow-up actions. Citizens need not go to the police station for lodging a complaint but can use the app to do so. A receipt is generated after lodging the complaint and the same can be used to track the status of the complaint without going to the police station.

The app also has a feature to check authenticity of news circulated on social media.

The CM said that the launch of the app is in tune with the friendly policing concept and to instil confidence among the people. Director General of Police Damodar Goutam Sawang said there is no need to be afraid of police but they should be treated as public servants.

The new app offers 87 types of services connecting all police stations across the state besides integrating the existing women-safety Disha App as well.

There is also a facility of making video calls in case of emergencies along with complaints through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. So far, 11 lakh people have downloaded Disha app and 568 cases have been registered and FIRs were filed in 117 of the cases. In addition to this, the new app also comprises six road safety modules, where a report of an accident victim can be filed online and further linked to hospital services.

Similarly, it has 15 modules of cybercrime.

In first of its kind, the app also consists of a fact-check feature, which one can utilise to find the authenticity of the news reports or the news being circulating on social media. The feature aims to curb the spread of fake news and messages.

Right from the monitoring of house safety to passport services, lost documents and other verification services are available in this app. In addition, the app will also periodically update information about missing persons and unidentified dead bodies.

“The motive of the app is to enhance and further take the 87 services provided by the AP Police department to the doorstep of the people by incorporating state of the art technology, thus breaking the stigma associated with police stations and bridging the gap between the police and the public,” DGP Sawang said.

“This app will also substantially minimize the need to approach police stations physically,” he added.

