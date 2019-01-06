Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project to enter Guinness Book of World Record

The Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh is going to set a global record on Monday and enter into Guinness Book of World Record by completing 28000 to 30000 cubic metres of concrete works in 24 hours. Project officials and state government machinery are camping at project site to witness the event tomorrow morning. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the project tomorrow to witness the global achievement, officials said adding that such a feat of construction has never been attempted before.

Hectic activity is seen at the project site as the irrigation officials and staff of Navayuga Engineering company which is executing the project are busy in reaching the target to enter Guinness Book of World Record. The spill channel concrete works started at 8 am Sunday and more than 14000 cubic metres of concrete works completed by 8 pm. The representatives of Guinness Book of World record are recording the event using drone cameras.

The Polavaram project recently bagged the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award for speedy execution of Polavaram multipurpose project and best implementation of water resources project for better planning, implementation and monitoring. Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao received the CBIP award from Union Minister of Energy Raj Kumar Singh at Scope Convention centre at Lodhi Road in New Delhi on January 4.

Congratulating the irrigation official for achieving the prestigious award Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to complete the Relief and Rehabilitation packages on a war-footing. The officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 63.27 percent of project works were completed so far. Erection of crest gates on the dam was started recently.

The Chief Minister said that the project would be completed by 2019 as per schedule. The state govt spent Rs 15,380.97 cr towards the project so far and the central govt has to release Rs 3,517.84 cr.

In a recent review meeting on Polavaram project Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said nearly 75.38 lakh acres will get irrigation facility with the completion of Polavaram project. The project will help to supply 7.32 TNC of drinking water to Visakhapatnam and 16.12 tmc of water for industrial purposes. Polavaram canals will provide drinking water to 28.5 lakh people in 540 villages in addition to supplying 5 TMC of water to Orissa and 1.5 TMC to Chattisgarh.