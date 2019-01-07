Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project enters Guinness Book of World Record for concrete pouring

The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh on Monday entered the Guinness Book of World by pouring 32,100 cubic metres of concrete in 24 hours. The concrete work to make the spillway began at 8 am on Sunday and concluded at 8 am this morning. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit this project later in the day.

The project beat the existing record of 21,580 cubic metres which was achieved by Abdul Wahed Bin Shabib, RALS Contracting LLC and Alfa Eng. Consultant (all UAE), in Dubai between May 18 and 20 in 2017.

Project and state government officials remained at the site yesterday as the staff of Navayuga Engineering company executed the task to achieve the goal. The representatives of Guinness Book of World Record witnessed the entire event using drone cameras.

The project had recently bagged the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award for speedy execution of Polavaram multipurpose project and best implementation of water resources project for better planning, implementation and monitoring. Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao received the CBIP award from Union Minister of Energy Raj Kumar Singh at Scope Convention Centre at Lodhi Road in New Delhi on January 4.

Congratulating the irrigation official for achieving the prestigious award, CM Naidu had directed the officials to complete the Relief and Rehabilitation packages on war-footing. The officials informed the CM that nearly 63.27 per cent of project work has been completed so far. The erection of crest gates on the dam began recently.

The CM said that the project would be completed by 2019 as decided. The state government has spent Rs 15,380.97 crore on the project so far; the central government is yet to release Rs 3,517.84 crore.

In a recent review meeting, Naidu had said that nearly 75.38 lakh acres of land will have access to irrigation facility with the completion of this Polavaram project. The project will supply 7.32 tmc of drinking water to Visakhapatnam and 16.12 tmc of water for industrial purposes. Polavaram canals are expected to provide drinking water to 28.5 lakh people in 540 villages, besides supplying 5 tmc of water to Orissa and 1.5 tmc to Chhattisgarh.