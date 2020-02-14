Andhra Pradesh: Over 21 lakh families to get land for houses on March 23

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File/PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File/PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh government will hand over residential plots to over 21 lakh poor families on March 23 to mark Telugu New Year’s day, officials said on Thursday.

As part of ‘Navratnalu’— the nine promises made by the ruling YSRCP in its election manifesto —25 lakh beneficiaries have been identified based on their economic and social backgrounds to be given land for building homes. These families are living in both urban and rural areas and do not own houses —many of them live in illegal settlements.

As part of the initiative, the government has identified land in all 13 districts of the state.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to launch the event for distributing the land ownership documents to the beneficiaries.

“These families do not own any land to build houses on. If provided land, they will be able to raise some money to build at least a small house. The plots would be registered in the name of the woman of each beneficiary household,” Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who is in charge of the Revenue portfolio, told The Indian Express.

A Revenue Department official said 25,26,345 beneficiaries have been identified and they will receive a minimum of 48 sq yards of land. Of these, 21,60,565 beneficiaries will receive the ownership documents on March 23 and the rest scheduled will receive them later.

“The sites we have identified for distribution are fit construction of houses and living. Beneficiaries are also being informed about the place and location of the house site allocated to them and only if they are happy, the process of registration is being carried out. There is no point in giving a house site to family if they are not happy with it or if it is not suitable to build a house. Only after the beneficiaries approve the sites allotted to them, the plotting is being done. We are also giving them best designs, models and plans to build houses,” an official said.

