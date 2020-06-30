Andhra Pradesh: Over 1,000 vehicles inducted to revamp ambulance services

With the induction of the 412 new vehicles adding to the existing fleet of 676, the ratio of ambulance availability has come down to 74,609 from 1,19,545 people. With the induction of the 412 new vehicles adding to the existing fleet of 676, the ratio of ambulance availability has come down to 74,609 from 1,19,545 people.

Ushering in reforms in the state’s healthcare system, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to revamp its ambulance and first responders’ services by inducting 1,088 vehicles of three types.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will Wednesday flag-off 412 new ambulances including 105 vehicles that are equipped with Advanced Life Support, 282 vehicles with Basic Life Support equipment and 26 neo-natal ambulances. 676 old vehicles have been refurbished, refitted and converted into Mobile Medical Units.

Under the revamped health care system, the government has also decided to provide free treatment to all victims of road accidents for the first 48 hours at any hospital.

`Under the Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha scheme linked to 108 ambulance services, road accident victims irrespective of which state they belong to would be provided free treatment at any hospital for 48 hours up to a cost of Rs 50,000. The amount would be reimbursed to the hospital under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust,’’ Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said.

“The government is ushering in reforms in health care and taking several initiatives. The new ambulances equipped with advanced life-saving equipment purchased at a cost of Rs 201 crore will help in saving more lives. All these vehicles are equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers, and even have provisions for pregnancy deliveries. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors remotely,’’ the minister said.

For the first time in the state, 26 neo-natal ambulances are being inducted into the fleet. These 26 exclusive neonatal ambulances are supported by Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Delivery locations and SNCUs are mapped to provide early intervention during the transport to SNCU which will reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). It has been estimated that around 10 to 12 per cent of all new borns in AP require SNCU supportive care, a health department officer said.

In regard to 104 services which is mainly for the rural areas under the Fixed Day Health Services model, 676 refurbished Mobile Medical Units are ready for launch, assigning one vehicle for each mandal across the state.

Through these vehicles, 20 types of medical services including all screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases will be provided. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once in every month to offer medical services.

The government designed the services with stringent work structure by fixing the response time. The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and 25 minutes in the tribal areas.

The AP Government had appointed an experts committee to review and suggest measures to revamp the health care system including the first responders services.

