Andhra Pradesh to launch online waste management platform today

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo) Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

On World Environment Day, Andhra Pradesh will launch an online waste management platform to handle liquid waste, hazardous, and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. The Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), which will handle the platform, will henceforth be responsible for safe disposal of all industrial waste generated in the state. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the platform.

The APEMC will streamline collection of the waste from industries, sort and streamline the waste as hazardous or non-hazardous or e-waste according to category, and scientifically dispose it off at various waste disposal centres.

“Andhra Pradesh has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. They also generate other waste like e-waste, which needs to be addressed. As of now, the waste management system is not adequately organised to handle the total quantity being generated. Hence, there is a requirement for an appropriate system intervention to streamline and scientifically dispose off the waste generated in the state,” Energy and Environment Minister B Srinivasa Reddy said.

Officials are alarmed by the large amounts of liquid and solid waste were finding its way into water bodies, rivers, canals, and the sea. Through the online platform, industries which do not have their own waste disposal systems can approach the APEMC, which will arrange for collection and safe disposal of the waste.

“APEMC will handle the waste from its generation till the end of its lifecycle. It will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave,” Reddy said.

The state government had issued a Government Order on December 5 last year to establish the APEMC under the Environment Ministry. The role of the pollution control board would be to consider and make necessary provisions for industries and organisations to hand over the waste generated by their units, which cannot be treated within their premises, to APEMC for management of waste, in accordance with Environmental Rules & Regulations. APEMC will track the waste till it is disposed off safely while working with industries to implement the 6 Rs — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture.

Reddy claimed this was India’s first online waste exchange platform aimed at ensuring safe and scientific disposal of industrial wastes.

