Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Naidu issued notice to vacate house

The YSR Congress Party kept up the pressure on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his official accommodation at Undavalli in Amaravati on the bank of river Krishna.

Undavalli Tehsildar V Srinivasulu Reddy issued a notice on Saturday to the former CM to vacate the riverside bungalow, citing the threat of flooding.

The tehsildar stated that nearly one lakh cusecs of water was set to be released by dams upstream of river Krishna on Saturday, which could cause more flooding at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada and water would enter Naidu’s house.

The notice, issued in Telugu, stated, “You are advised to vacate the premises urgently as water will enter.”

Naidu’s security personnel received the notice and informed him as he was at his Hyderabad residence since last week.

TDP leaders alleged that Naidu was being continuously hounded by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to force him to vacate the bungalow, also known as Lingamaneni guesthouse.

Officials also alleged that portions of the guesthouse were constructed illegally by encroaching the river bank.

Due to incessant inflows in river Krishna, water level had risen at Prakasam barrage and water touched the steps on the backside of Naidu’s house on Wednesday. His security personnel placed sandbags and stone crush to prevent further ingress.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah today said that Naidu’s house was singled out by the YSRCP government as it wants to force him to vacate.

“On Friday they flew a drone over his house, today they have issued a notice. It is a deliberate attempt to force the former CM out of his house,” said Ramaiah.

After TDP leaders questioned why the notice was issued only to Naidu, tehsildar Srinivasulu Reddy said that other buildings and guesthouses on the river bank will also be given such notices.