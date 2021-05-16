Andhra Pradesh: Navy specialists repair two crucial oxygen plants, boosting O2 production and supply

The naval team undertook the repairs of the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186 degrees Celsius and also achieve the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge bottles. (Express)

Giving a major boost to oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh, teams from the Naval Dockyard at Visakhapatnam achieved a major breakthrough in repairing two major oxygen plants at Nellore and Srikalahasthi.

On May 8, the Andhra Pradesh Government had requested the Eastern Naval Command to operate and maintain oxygen plants in all government and teaching hospitals across the state. The government also requested the Navy to repair several oxygen plants in the state. Based on the requests from Nellore and Chittoor district administration, Eastern Naval Command airlifted teams of specialists from the Naval Dockyard by naval Dornier aircraft from Visakhapatnam. The teams successfully repaired the oxygen plants Sunday morning by overhauling the compressors, and replacing certain adapters and accessories which were manufactured within Naval Dockyard.

The Krishna Teja Oxygen Plant at Nellore is a big cryogenic plant capable of charging 400 jumbo type cylinders a day and has been non-functional for the past six years. The naval team undertook the repairs of the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186 degrees Celsius and also achieve the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge bottles. The analysis of the output showed 98 per cent oxygen, no carbon monoxide and 0.01% carbon dioxide, meeting the requirements of medical grade oxygen.

The oxygen plant at Srialahasthi near Tirupati is a big plant based on VPSA technology and is capable of generating 16,000 litres per minute at 5 bar (direct feed to lines rather than charging). A naval team undertook repairs of the plant and achieved the requisite output required for medical-grade oxygen by carrying out necessary adjustment of column and moisture absorption of the plant.

Both plants were worked upon by specialist teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, which worked for almost 7 days along with the engineering teams of the Andhra Pradesh Health Department.

As several oxygen plants in the state are not in use as they require repairs, the state government requested the navy to take over the oxygen plants and operate them.

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) agreed to fix leakages in oxygen plants, and check the condition of the plants.