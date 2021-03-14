Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP sweeps Andhra municpal polls

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh swept the municipal elections, winning 67 of the 75 municipalities. The party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was leading in another five municipalities. The YSRCP was also leading in 11 municipal corporations.

If the leads continue, the YSRCP may end up winning in 74 of the 75 municipalities, where elections where held in three phases last month. YSRCP won in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittor, Tirupati, Ongole, Guntur municipal corporations. Counting is underway in Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam municipal corporations, where the YSRCP has a good lead.

Elections were also held for 11 municipal corporations and counting is pending in Eluru corporation due to high court orders. The win in Tirupati is crucial for YSRCP as the bye-election for Lok Sabha constituency is due after the sitting YSRCP MP passed away recently.

YSRCP Spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that the results reinforce the popularity of the government which has focussed on welfare schemes. “The elections were held after two years of YSRCP governance and the results are a bench mark for the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The massive results is due to the implementation of welfare schemes by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy despite corona pandemic,” he said. “Apart from implementing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister also paved way for development of the urban bodies. People in urban areas also supported the policies of YSRCP Government and blessed with landslide victory,” he said.