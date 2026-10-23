Ahead of local body polls, TDP, YSRCP trade allegations of attacks, intimidation

Ahead of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have traded allegations of attacks and intimidation. While YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Naidu government of flouting Supreme Court directions on poll security, the TDP accused YSRCP cadres of violence and disrupting the nomination process.

On October 19, while hearing a YSRCP petition, the Supreme Court had asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to address the party’s complaints that its candidates were being prevented from filing nominations for the upcoming urban local body elections. It had directed the DGP to provide protection to candidates who seek it, ensure adequate police deployment and CCTV coverage at nomination centres, and protect candidates going to file nominations. The state police were also asked to submit a compliance report. The SEC was directed to take all steps to ensure free and fair elections, address the concerns of all participants in the electoral process, and submit a report to the court.

Citing several incidents in which his party’s candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) elections on the last day of nominations on Friday, Jagan accused the government of disregarding the Supreme Court’s directives and undermining democracy. He demanded the appointment of an amicus curiae to supervise the elections, deployment of central forces and CCTV coverage of the electoral process.

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Responding to Jagan’s allegations, the SEC said that if complaints had been received by district collectors, district election authorities, Superintendents of Police or other police officials, it would contact the complainants and facilitate the filing of their nomination papers by 5 pm Friday.

Jagan alleged that the government led by N Chandrababu Naidu was continuing to flout the apex court’s directions with attacks on YSRCP candidates, the alleged snatching of ballot papers and police taking sides. He said the basic structure of democracy was under threat, pushing the state towards a constitutional crisis.

He released a book titled Pachamookala Dadulu (attacks by yellow mobs), a compilation of photographic evidence of the alleged attacks. The book’s QR code would be made available to those seeking to safeguard democracy, and the material would also be submitted to the courts, he said.

“We have been reporting all incidents to the concerned officials and will also move Courts as democracy is at stake with the prevailing anarchy and TDP is rigging the nominations even by filing papers on behalf of YSRCP to add up to the number and mislead the Courts,” he said. He also alleged that signatures of party candidates had been forged and their nominations shown as withdrawn.

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“When the elections are being held on party basis, and when we released the list of our party candidates, where is the necessity for not allowing anyone to file nomination papers,” he asked.

He accused the SEC of undermining the Supreme Court’s directives by allowing fresh nominations at only a handful of centres. While the party had complained of obstructions in 19 municipalities, the SEC had considered only a few wards in Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajampeta and Mydukur, he said.

Jagan said MP YS Avinash Reddy was arrested from the party office in Kadapa, while the car of former deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy was vandalised in Chittoor, accusing the TDP government of using various means to keep the Opposition out of the electoral fray, including rejecting nominations during scrutiny and resorting to other malpractices.

Jagan’s allegations come hours after the TDP submitted a similar representation to the SEC demanding action.

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“The TDP today submitted a representation to the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding accountability and stringent action against those responsible for incidents of violence, intimidation and disruption allegedly carried out by YSRCP cadres at nomination centres across the state,” the party said in an official statement. The representation details multiple incidents, including attacks on political leaders, assault on police personnel and vehicles being set ablaze.”

The TDP has also dismissed YSRCP’s allegations, with former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao dismissing the allegations, saying YSRCP candidates and their supporters were inciting violence to disrupt the election process. ” They are afraid of losing, so they are picking up fights and tearing papers and accusing TDP or Jana Sena Party,” he said.