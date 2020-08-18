Andhra Pradesh launches digital payment system for village, ward secretariats

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launches the UPI-based payment system. (Express)

With an aim to promote financial inclusion and provide access of digital payments to rural areas of the state, the Andhra Pradesh government, in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Canara Bank, on Monday announced accessibility of UPI payments to 15,004 village secretariats and ward secretariats of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the initiative, which has “paved the way for customers to experience easy, safe and instant payment mode – UPI – for their day-to-day transactions”, according to a media release. With the introduction of QR Code, UPI is set to empower thousands of villagers with digital payments and introduce convenience in transactions, it stated.

Reddy said, “I am confident that UPI will enable numerous villagers to perform convenience and hassle-free cashless transactions. We look forward to launch digital payments in other geographies as well in near future…”

