Andhra Pradesh: At least nine killed in stone quarry blast in Kurnool

At least nine labourers working in a stone quarry died when gelatine sticks used to blast granite exploded in Aluru mandal of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, late on Friday. Officials from Aluru Police Station said the toll is likely to increase.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) J Gopinath, the victims were labourers from Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, who were breaking stones and loading them on to the trucks in the quarry at Hattibalegal village when the mishap took place. The SP added that the stick were stored in the quarry and the crusher when it exploded.

“We have recovered five bodies so far. Six persons have been injured and were rushed to various hospitals. The remaining labourers at the site said there were 15 persons working when the blast occurred. We are trying to locate the remaining four persons,” Gopinath said.

Aluru MLA G Jayaram of YSR Congress party said the blast was so loud and intense that he felt it 40 kms away in a village which he was visiting. “The quarry is situated in the middle of two villages. I think at least 15 persons may have died in the mishap. People of three villages ran for their lives as the blast shook the ground beneath them. Several dozens of houses developed cracks due to the impact of the blast,” he said.

Jayaram alleged that he had earlier complained several times to the authorities to shut the quarry as it is located close to the habitations. “We demand a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the injured. All the workers belong to Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Punjab,” he said.

Three tractors, one truck and the shed-cum-campsite office were destroyed in the blast. “According to witnesses, when the blast occurred, huge boulders were thrown into the air and fell on some of the workers. While 15 persons were working nearby, nearly 30 workers were working inside the quarry. The fire and emergency services had a tough time tackling a blaze that followed the blast. Rescue teams are having a tough time conducting operations as the blast has knocked out power supply to the quarry. All the five bodies recovered so far are charred beyond recognition,” Jayaram said.

Expressing shock over the loss of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed authorities to ensure that the injured received all possible medical treatment.

State IT Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of Quarry Blast in Hathi Belgal, Alur in Kurnool district which has claimed many lives. We’re monitoring the situation.”

