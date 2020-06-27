Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, two critical after ammonia gas leak in Kurnool factory

The gas leak occurred at SPY Agro Industries owned by former MP S P Y Reddy. (Representational) The gas leak occurred at SPY Agro Industries owned by former MP S P Y Reddy. (Representational)

The general manager of an Andhra Pradesh-based firm was killed while four others fell ill due to an ammonia gas leak in Nandyala town of Kurnool district on Saturday morning. Of the four, two are believed to be in critical condition.

The gas leak occurred at SPY Agro Industries owned by former MP S P Y Reddy.

Welding work on a gas pipeline was underway in the factory when the incident took place. District Collector G Veerapandian said that the fire and emergency services were summoned to bring the situation under control.

“The gas leak has been contained and there is no danger nearby. Only a small amount of gas leaked and the fire and emergency services managed to contain the situation,” he said.

Joint Chief Environmental Engineer of AP Pollution Control Board K Venkateshwara Rao said that ammonia is used in the agro unit as a chilling agent.

“During a factory inspection last week, we had identified some issues following which the repair work was taken up. It was being tested when the pipe exploded, killing the manager on the spot and affecting four others. The ammonia leak was limited to inside the plant,” Rao said.

Besides the district collector, pollution control board officials also visited the site to take stock of the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.