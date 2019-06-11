Andhra Pradesh: Judicial panel to probe ‘irregularities’ during TDP regime

In the first Cabinet meeting held on Monday, the YSR Congress government decided to set up a judicial commission to inquire into alleged irregularities in government departments during the previous TDP regime.

At the meeting, at the secretariat in Amaravati, it was decided that the judicial commission will scrutinise contracts awarded by the TDP government and investigate allegations of corruption by ministers and officials. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told his Cabinet colleagues that if he gets a whiff of corruption by any of them, they would be dismissed.

The Cabinet also consented to launching from October 15 the Rythu Bharosa Scheme to pay Rs 12,500 per farmer per annum as farm investment support. “The CM said this should be a government of farmers and this scheme should be implemented successfully. A committee of ministers will supervise the implementation,’’ Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah said.

The government decided to set up AP Rythu Commission for development and welfare of farmers. A market stabilisation of agriculture produce fund of Rs 3,000 crore was approved. The CM will be the chairman of the commission, which will have 6 or 7 members including farmer leaders and agricultural experts. Paddy will be procured by the government at minimum support price.

It was decided to implement nine hours of free power supply to farm sector from August.

In a bonanza for 4.24 lakh government employees, the government decided to pay 27 per cent interim relief from July 1 with an additional cost of Rs 815 crore. Salary of sanitary workers has been hiked to Rs 18,000 per month.

The government proposed to distribute rice packets of 5, 10 and 15 kg by fair price shops at doorsteps from October 2.

An education fee regulatory commission is proposed to be set to regulate school and college fee structure and ensure quality of education. Officials said that private schools may be asked to give 25 per cent seats to poor students free of cost. A committee will be appointed to recommend reforms in the education sector.