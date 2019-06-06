Andhra Pradesh: Jagan replaces Naidu’s income support scheme, offers Rs 2,500 more to farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday cancelled the farm income support scheme ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ introduced by the former TDP government.

The scheme, launched by Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in February ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, promised a fixed sum of Rs 10,000 per year to all farmers, irrespective of the size of their land holding.

Jagan today replaced it with “Rytu Bharosa” scheme under which farmers will be given Rs 12,500 per year, totalling Rs 50,000 in five years. The investment support scheme promises Rs 2,500 more to farmers than the TDP’s scheme. It is set to be launched on October 15.

‘Rytu Bharosa’ was also part of the “Navaratnalu”-the nine promises in the YSCRP’s manifesto for the elections. Rough estimates by officials and YSRCP leaders suggest the state would need about Rs 50,000 crore in five years to implement all the manifesto promises.

Jagan has already enhanced pensions for senior citizens from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,250, to be hiked to Rs 3,000 over the next four years. He has also resolved to implement his party’s promises and bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ — a reference to the welfare state under his late father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajashekara Reddy.

Dismantling the previous TDP government in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP won 151 of the state’s 175 Assembly seats this year.