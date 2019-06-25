Now, Jagan Reddy govt reduces security cover of Chandrababu Naidu’s son, family

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has substantially reduced the security cover of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s family, a move which evoked dissent from TDP leaders, news agency ANI reported.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who had Z category security earlier, will now be guarded by only four gunmen. The security for Naidu’s other family members has also been withdrawn.

The YSRCP government had earlier withdrawn the Z+ security cover given to Naidu, which had led to massive demonstrations by the TDP leaders and workers.

The TDP leaders have vehemently criticised the state government’s move, saying the decision had been taken when Naidu and his family were not in the country and have not been intimated of the decision.

Earlier this month, Naidu had to undergo frisking at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada late on Friday. He was also denied VIP access to the aircraft and had to travel on a bus along with common passengers.

The development comes a day after Reddy announced that a sprawling complex Praja Vedika or people’s grievance cell, built by the previous TDP regime, would be demolished. Calling it a “shameful symbol” of how the TDP government bypassed laws and objections and illegally built it, Jagan said Praja Vedika will be the first illegal building to be demolished.

On Tuesday, six bulldozers, besides dozens of workers, arrived to vacate the premises ahead of the demolition of the Rs 10 crore complex.

YSRCP had handed TDP a massive defeat in the recently concluded general elections, winning 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The party had also trumped TDP in 151 out of 171 Assembly seats, thus taking over the power in the state.