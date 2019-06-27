Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy forms panel to probe TDP-era contracts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials on Wednesday to prepare the grounds to register corruption cases against several former Telugu Desam Party(TDP) ministers and officials, for allegedly causing huge losses to the state exchequer by awarding contracts at higher prices.

Jagan held meetings with officials of Energy Department, AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and AP State Transport on Wednesday and formed a Cabinet sub-committee to review contracts offered under all departments, including Power Purchase Agreements(PPA), contracts awarded under the CRDA, mining leases and permits. The sub-committee was formed after preliminary a inquiry revealed irregularities in PPAs and awarding contracts in CRDA for construction of capital buildings in Amravati. Sources said that after scrutinising the PPAs made in the five years of TDP rule, Jagan concluded that by purchasing power at higher rates, the state lost of Rs 2,636 crore. Similarly, all contracts awarded in Amravati through APCRDA were at higher rates than existing market rates. Jagan has already cancelled all projects awarded by the TDP Government after April 1, 2019.

Defying a letter from the Centre to AP to not to disturb the PPAs made by the TDP Government, Jagan has decided to investigate them. In a letter last month to AP Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, the Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Anand Kumar wrote that cancelling or revisiting PPAs is not good for confidence of investors and may affect future investments.

“PPAs for renewable energy projects are signed by developers with the State Government with tariffs fixed by State Electricity Regulatory Commission as the guidelines issued by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission or through open competitive bidding. The SERC conducts public hearings in both cases for fixing the tariffs,’’ the letter stated.

“The CM feels that there is a need to revisit the PPAs because they caused huge loss to AP as power was purchased at higher prices,’’ an official said.

Ordering a review of contracts awarded in Amaravati’s construction, Jagan said that not more than 5,000 acres was required to construct the city and therefore all the 33,000 acres that was acquired under the land pooling scheme by TDP Government was not necessary. “Jagan is of the view that out of the 33,000-odd acres acquired, the government will keep 5,000 acres to continue construction and return the remaining 28,000 acres to farmers,’’ said Municipal Administraion and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanrayana.