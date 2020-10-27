Andhra Pradesh: Jagan announces industrial policy for SC/ST entrepreneurs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a special industrial policy for SC/ST entrepreneurs for 2020-23.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the policy was another step towards ensuring social justice, and that various incentives would be provided to encourage entrepreneurship among SC and ST communities in the state.

“The people of SC and ST communities should not be left out as working class but should emerge as entrepreneurs. I am happy to launch Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam, a special industrial policy for SC/ST entrepreneurs on the occasion of Dussehra,” Jagan said.

The new special policy provides fiscal incentives, besides exemption of stamp duty, investment subsidy, land allotment, power, interest subsidy, net SGST, quality certification or patent registration, seed capital and any other assistance as required.

Reservations in land allotment in industrial zones will also be made, the CM said.

Jagan said that 16.2 per cent of developed lands in industrial parks by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation is reserved for SCs and 6 per cent is reserved for ST entrepreneurs.

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop said many welfare schemes are being implemented in the state to bring changes in the lives of SC, ST, BCs and also poor people of the upper castes. He said 82 per cent of posts in village/ward secretariats were filled up by BC, SC, ST and minorities and the social delivery mechanism works transparently in taking the welfare schemes to the people.

Jagan directed the officials to focus on preparing the required information on whom to meet and how to proceed for SC/ST entrepreneurs who wish to set up an industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.