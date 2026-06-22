Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is guest at Express Adda today

The Andhra Pradesh government has been strongly pushing for global IT companies to invest in the state, especially positioning Visakhapatnam as an IT hub. Leading the push is Nara Lokesh, National Working President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who is in his second stint as the state’s IT Minister.

Lokesh will be the guest at the Express Adda in New Delhi on Monday. He will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opi­nion Editor, The Indian Express.

Lokesh had kick-started the process to turn Andhra Pradesh into an IT destination in his first term, from 2017 to 2019. In his second stint, starting in 2024, he has attracted several companies to the state, with Google announcing last October that it would invest $15 billion to develop an AI hub, its largest outside the US, in Visakhapatnam.