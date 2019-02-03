Toggle Menu
CJI Ranjan Gogoi to inaugurate interim Andhra Pradesh High Court complex

Construction of the actual high court building at Justice City in the capital region is yet to start. Once that is completed, the HC will shift there and the interim complex to be inaugurated today will house the City Civil Courts.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court complex, which is spread over 2.70 lakh square feet, has 16 court halls. (Express photo)

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will inaugurate the interim Andhra Pradesh High Court complex at Amaravati today at 11 am. The ground plus two-storied building constructed at Nelapadu in Amaravati capital region has 16 court halls including 12 on the first floor. The building has 2.70 lakh square feet office space and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores.

Construction of the actual high court building at Justice City in the capital region is yet to start. Once that is completed, the HC will shift there and the interim complex to be inaugurated today will house the City Civil Courts. A separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh came into existence on January 1, four and half years after the state bifurcation. President Ram Nath Kovind had on December 26 issued orders for setting up the separate court for AP. Until the announcement, AP and Telangana shared the High Court complex in Hyderabad.

The building has 2.70 lakh square feet office space and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores. (Express photo)

As finishing touches are still being given to the interim complex which is to be inaugurated today, the HC started functioning from a temporary building at Vijayawada. The HC will continue to function from the temporary building at Vijayawada until the interim complex is fully ready.

At least 1000 advocates working in the High Court at Hyderabad have shifted to Vijayawada after the new court was set up. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had invited the Chief Justice of India to inaugurate the interim HC building. The CJI arrived Saturday evening at Vijayawada.

