Andhra Pradesh HC hands over investigation into Jagan Reddy uncle murder to CBI

The police had questioned several people including Reddy’s assistant M Krishna Reddy, who found the body and filed the police complaint stating there were injuries on Reddy’s forehead and the back of the head. The police had questioned several people including Reddy’s assistant M Krishna Reddy, who found the body and filed the police complaint stating there were injuries on Reddy’s forehead and the back of the head.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Reddy, who is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found stabbed to death on March 15, 2019, at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district.

His daughter Sunitha had filed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing. The HC had sought the opinion of the AP Government, which submitted it had no objection to the probe being handed to the CBI.

The police had questioned several people including Reddy’s assistant M Krishna Reddy, who found the body and filed the police complaint stating there were injuries on Reddy’s forehead and the back of the head.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.