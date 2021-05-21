Andhra Pradesh govt tables Rs 2.3 lakh crore budget, focus on social welfare

ANDHRA PRADESH Finance Minister B Rajendernath on Thursday presented the 2021-22 Budget with an outlay of Rs 2,29,779.27 crore ,while giving priority to welfare and development.

Presenting his third budget in a row, the finance minister said that social welfare is taking a lion’s share of the budget outlay followed by agriculture and health sectors along with water resources in tune with the policies of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

The revenue expenditure is pegged at 1.82 lakh crore, while the capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 31,198.38 crore. The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 5,000.05 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 37029.79 crore.

The finance minister also incorporated a ‘gender budget’ with a total outlay of Rs 47,283.21 crore and a ‘child budget’ with a total outlay of Rs 16,748.47 crore.

The Telugu Desam Party boycotted the session saying that the government was taking unilateral decisions.