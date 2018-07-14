Andhra Pradesh: Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in Godavari, 15 still missing

Following the incident, locals rushed to pull people out of the river and rescued about 10 people. Following the incident, locals rushed to pull people out of the river and rescued about 10 people.

At least 15 people were missing after a boat carrying nearly 40 passengers, mostly students, capsized in Godavari river at Mondirevu area of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The tragic incident took place when the boat ferrying people from Saladivaripalem to Pasuvula hit an under construction pillar of a bridge and turned turtle, reports said.

Andhra Pradesh: A boat with more than 40 people in it has capsized in East Godavari after ramming into a bridge’s pillar, 10 people have been reported missing. Search operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/gNMkzSR20Q — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2018

Following the incident, locals rushed to rescue and managed to pull 10 people while some swam to safety. However, eyewitnesses said 15 people were still missing.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

