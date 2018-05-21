Three coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express catch fire in Gwalior

Smoke billowing from two coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Smoke billowing from two coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Three coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express caught fire near Birlanagar Station in Gwalior on Monday. The fire started in B7 coach of train number 22416, travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The blaze, which was noticed at 11.47 am, spread to adjacent compartments B6 and B5. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. There are no casualties, Railways said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, visuals of the train’s Linke Hoffman Busch coaches on fire created the wrong impression that it was a Rajdhani Express. The Railways released the following helpline numbers: Gwalior — 0751-2432799/ 0751-2432849 and Jhansi — 0510-2440787/0510-2440790.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

