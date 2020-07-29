Andhra Pradesh: Delay in test results, people’s reluctance to stay in behind surge, say officials

Andhra Pradesh conducted 62,979 tests on July 27. The state has reported 1,10, 297 cases so far. (File) Andhra Pradesh conducted 62,979 tests on July 27. The state has reported 1,10, 297 cases so far. (File)

The huge volume of samples, the time taken for results to come and the reluctance of suspected cases to quarantine themselves are contributing to spread of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, according to state health officials.

According to the officials, the test results are taking at least four days to come and people whose samples have been collected are not staying in quarantine till the results come in. “Our testing numbers are high. Large-scale spread is happening because test results take at least four days to come and people refuse to stay at home till the results are out,” Dr A Srikant, the state’s nodal officer for Covid-19, told The Indian Express.

“While the results are awaited, those infected are unknowingly spreading it to others. Only after the result comes positive, they go into quarantine at home or at Covid centres. This is the reason infection is spreading so quickly,” he said.

“Trade and business is going on in full swing across the state, especially in East Godavari, Chittoor, Guntur, Anantapur and Kurnool, and people are moving across districts without taking basic precautions. A large number of people are arriving in the state on trains and going to their native villages. Many of them are infected and they are spreading it unknowingly in the villages,’’ Dr Srikant said.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 62,979 tests on July 27. The state has reported 1,10, 297 cases so far.

The districts of East Godavari (16,063 cases), Kurnool (13,380 cases), Guntur (11,692 cases) and Anantapur (10,987) have emerged as hotspots in the state.

