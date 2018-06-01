Follow Us:
Andhra Pradesh declares new state symbols

While the Andhra government has chosen new state bird and flower, it retained black buck and neem tree as state animal and tree respectively.

Published: June 1, 2018
In a bid to distinguish itself from its newly formed neighbour, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared new state symbols to replace the ones held by Telangana after it was created. The rose-ringed parrot has been chosen as the state bird and the jasmine is the new state flower.

“The government felt that it is necessary to have separate symbols for the state after the bifurcation. Accordingly, the symbols have been notified for Andhra Pradesh,” Principal Secretary of Environment and Forests G Anantha Ramu said in an order on Wednesday.

The state government introduced new symbols on their chief minister’s twitter handle.

While the Andhra government has chosen new state bird and flower, it retained black buck as its state animal and the neem tree as the state tree.

Telangana’s state animal is the spotted dear, the state bird is the Indian roller, avaram is the state flower and Prosopis cineraria is the state tree. The Indian roller and blue water-lilly were state bird and flower of Andhra Pradesh earlier.

The new state of Telangana was created from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. While Hyderabad is the shared state capital for both states presently, Andhra Pradesh plans to make Amravati its future capital.

