Unhappy with passage of AP decentralisation Bill, TDP demands discussion in council

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Tuesday gave notice under Rule 71 demanding a discussion on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council. The TDP, which has a majority in the council, said it would not allow the Bill to be passed unless there was discussion on the shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.

The Bill, which was passed in the Assembly on Monday night, proposes three capitals in the state — Amaravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Explained Why the government wants three capitals The AP government says it wants to ensure equal and balanced development, instead of concentrating on just once place, and thereby develop three state capitals. Finance Minister B Rajendranath told the Assembly the government wants to introduce zonal development by dividing the state into four zones, each with three or four districts to ensure balanced development. Zonal development boards will be set up to recommend and accelerate growth and development, the government maintains.

The passage of the Bill saw heated exchanges in the Assembly and council between YSR Congress Party and TDP members.

Meanwhile, the protests by farmers in Amaravati entered the 35th day Tuesday even as the police cracked down on protesters with lathicharge at several places.

TDP Guntur MP Galla Jayadev was arrested late last night for getting involved in a scuffle with the police.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has announced sops for the protesting landowners and farmers who gave up their land for capital development. “No injustice would be done to Amaravati farmers in our government,” Chief Minister Reddy said in the Assembly today.

The 10-year annuity term for compensation of Amaravati farmers will be extended to 15 years. As per the previous TDP government’s compensation package, landowners giving one acre of land would receive Rs 30,000 per acre per annum for non-irrigated and Rs 50,000 per acre per annum for irrigated lands for 10 years.

The YSRCP Congress Party has now increased the term from 10 to 15 years. “For the about 21,000 tenant farmer families in 29 villages of Amaravati who don’t have land, the pension has been increased to Rs 5,000 from the existing 2,500.

