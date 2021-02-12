scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Vizag

A senior police official said rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Fire Service personnel were on.

By: PTI | Visakhapatnam |
February 12, 2021 10:08:42 pm
Four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district, a senior police official said on Friday.

“We have received information that four people died. The bus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reached the spot for rescue operations,” Visakhapatnam range DIG Ranga Rao told PTI.

According to locals, the passengers were natives of Telangana who were on a visit to Araku, a hill station.

