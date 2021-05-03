scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Andhra Pradesh: From May 5, curfew to be imposed from 12 pm to 6 am

Shops and business establishments can only remain open from 6 AM to 12 PM, after which only essential services will be allowed to operate.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
May 3, 2021 2:01:44 pm
Andhra Pradesh Police spreading awareness about coronavirus (Twitter/Andhra Pradesh Police)

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend curfew hours in its efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a review meeting by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has decided to impose a curfew from 12 noon till 6 am from May 5.

Shops and business establishments can only remain open from 6 am to 12 pm, after which only essential services will be allowed to operate.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 23,920 cases Sunday, while 83 persons died due to Covid-19.

The state has reported a total of 11 lakh positive cases out of which 9,90,813 have been cured and discharged. The state now has 1.4 lakh active cases and the toll stands at 8136.

East Godavari with 1.4 lakh cases is the worst affected district followed by Chittoor which has 1.2 lakh cases and West Godavari which has over 1 lakh infections. The state had last month imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM.

