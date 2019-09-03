Andhra Pradesh: Dalit MLA stopped from entering Ganesh pandal

Andhra Pradesh MLA Vundavalli Sridevi was allegedly stopped from entering a Ganesh pandal in her constituency because she belonged to the Dalit community.

Advertising

Sridevi, a doctor by profession, faced protests by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for “polluting” a Ganesh deity, according to The News Minute. A purported video of the incident shows TDP leaders preventing the YSRCP MLA from entering the pandal in Ananthavaram village.

#WATCH Guntur: TDP leaders stop YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi from entering a Ganesh Pandal in Ananthavaram village, allegedly because she belongs to Dalit community. #AndhraPradesh (02.09.19) pic.twitter.com/X0o1QYg9Px — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Sridevi is an MLA from Tadikonda constituency in Andhra Pradesh reserved for Scheduled Castes. She belongs to the Madiga community.

According to the report, the MLA was in Anantavaram to attend an event marking the death anniversary of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy, after which she was invited to visit the Ganesh pandal, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sridevi’s visit to the pandal triggered an angry response by men from the upper caste community. Citing the FIR, the report quoted a man named Kommineni Sivaiah as asking, “Who allowed this Madiga to partake in the pooja, this place will get polluted.”

Advertising

Sivaiah hurled casteist abuses at her after she offered a coconut to the deity, the report said quoting Thullur Circle Inspector MV Subba Rao.

Blaming former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for the caste-based discrimination handed out to her, Sridevi sought for his arrest in a post published on the website of the YSR Congress. “Chandrababu must be arrested, along with the four TDP leaders (who allegedly prevented her entry to the pandal).”

A case has been registered under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.